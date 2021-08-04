Joe Lewis of The Bigs talks Bears on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – After an offseason full of highs and lows, the Bears are finally on the field for training camp as they prepare for the 2021 season.

As always, there are plenty of questions for Matt Nagy to answer, and most of those are concerning the quarterback position. Many are wondering how long Andy Dalton will be under center as the starter before Justin Fields makes his much-anticipated debut.

But other things have to get answered as well – including the line that will be blocking for whichever quarterback starts this season. Plus the defense is under their third coordinator in four years as Sean Desai takes the reigns this season.

Joe Lewis of The Bigs joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what he’s seen from the team so far this preseason, and you can watch that in the video above.

