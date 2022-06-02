CHICAGO – The three teams that he focuses a lot of his time on during his coverage for WGN Radio are each in their own unique position.

The White Sox are firmly in the middle of their window to chase a World Series championship after two-straight playoff appearances. At the moment, they’re not playing like it, with injuries and lack of hitting slowing the group down as they head into June.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are stuck in the middle, unwilling to call what they’re doing a “rebuild” but the results on the field may say otherwise. There have been a few bright spots here and there, but there is little faith that the group as currently constructed is a threat to contend for the playoffs in the 2022 season.

As for the Blackhawks, they’re firmly in rebuilding mode as was declared by their new general manager Kyle Davidson back in March. With a number of things to develop organization-wide, the question is which members of the team that are veterans will be sticking around for the duration of the build.

Oh, and the Blackhawks still need to determine who their next head coach will be since Derek King still holds the interim position.

Joe Brand of WGN Radio joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss all three of the teams on this edition of the segment. He discussed the White Sox struggles at the beginning of their season, the Cubs’ continued state of flux in the direction of their organization, and what could be ahead at the start of the Blackhawks’ rebuild.

