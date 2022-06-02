CHICAGO – A member of the Chicago Red Stars and her husband, a member of the Arizona Cardinals, had a major announcement to make on social media on Thursday afternoon.

JJ and Kealia Watt announced on Instagram and Twitter that they are expecting a child in October of this year. This will be the first for the couple who were engaged in 2019 and married in February 2020 just after Kealia was traded to the Red Stars from the Houston Dash.

She is entering her third season in Chicago but hasn’t played this year due to an ACL tear suffered during the NWSL playoffs in November of 2021. Watt has played with the Dash for six seasons from 2014-2019 and two for the Red Stars, taking the pitch in 38 total matches in Chicago with seven goals and six assists, including five scores and four helpers in 2021.

Before the announcement of the pregnancy, there was no date for a return date for Kealia set by the Red Stars as her recovery from an ACL tear continues. The club is currently in the middle of their 2022 regular season after six Challenge Cup games, sporting a 2-1-2 record after a scoreless draw with Washington on Wednesday night.

JJ, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is entering his second season with the Cardinals after spending ten years with the Texans. He’s a five-time NFL first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection and twice has led the NFL in sacks.

It was in Houston where JJ and Kealia met and began dating in 2016.