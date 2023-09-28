CHICAGO — When “The Bus” makes a stop to talk, he’s got a lot to say on a number of topics, and that was the case this week.

Jerome Bettis had some thoughts on his alma mater, Notre Dame, the Bears while also talking about how he dealt with asthma during his successful football career.

A former standout running back for the Fighting Irish, Bettis talked with WGN News Now about what he’s seen out of Marcus Freeman’s team so far in 2023. Despite the loss to Ohio State in heartbreaking fashion last Saturday, Bettis was quite complimentary of what the Irish will have to offer this fall.

He also continues to watch football, and having played in the NFL for 13 years, Bettis had some thoughts on how the Bears along with quarterback Justin Fields handle a bad start to this season.

As part of his appearance for Aire Serv, Bettis also discussed how he dealt with asthma during his entire playing career, and the steps he took to make sure he could be at his best on the field.

The Hall of Famer talked about all of these topics on this edition of “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now this week.

You can watch his conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.