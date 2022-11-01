CHICAGO – For a second time in less than a week, the Bears caused quite a stir in the NFL with the trade of a major part of their defense.

On Monday, it was a deal that sent their best player to Baltimore.

Roquan Smith was reportedly dealt to the Ravens in exchange for a 2023 second and fifth round pick along with veteran linebacker AJ Klein. It’s the second major move for the team ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline with the Bears also sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth round pick.

Naturally, there were plenty of reactions to the move, both good and bad, from Bears fans as the defense took two major hits in less than a week. In the middle of that was a blowout loss to the Cowboys, where the defense allowed 49 points.

Jeff Arnold of Patch discussed the trade during his appearance on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now as he discussed the aggressiveness of general manager Ryan Poles to reshape the Beras’ roster.

Along with the construction of the team on the field, Jeff discussed the team’s work in trying to get a new stadium on the former Arlington Park site, which he’s covered for Patch. He gave his thoughts on what might be ahead for the team when it comes to that development and if they’ll indeed make the move out of the City of Chicago.

