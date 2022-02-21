Jeep displays electric vehicle lineup including Wrangler 4xe at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — The Jeep brand’s Wrangler 4xe marks the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly model.

WGN News Now spoke with Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep North America at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show about the vehicle.

Wrangler is a compact SUV that’s offered in 2- or 4-door body styles. Competitors include the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender and Toyota 4Runner. A plug-in hybrid 4xe model is also offered.

Eleven trims are offered: Sport, Willys Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sport Altitude, Sport RHD, Sahara, Rubicon, Sahara Altitude, High Altitude, and Rubicon 392. Four engines are offered: A turbocharged, 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower, a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 285 horsepower, a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 that makes 260 horsepower, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder aided by two electric motors that makes 375 total horsepower, and a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower. Two transmissions are available: a six-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic. Only four-wheel-drive models are offered.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe model is a plug-in hybrid which features a two-speed transfer case with low-range 4×4 and a crawl ratio. It can travel up to 21 miles on battery power alone, and deliver up to 49 mpge, according to Jeep. Pricing ranges from $29,000 to $75,000.