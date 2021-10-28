Jay Zawaski discusses the Jenner and Block report on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – The investigation started this summer and was presented to the Blackhawks on Sunday, and the ramifications have been tremendous for the organization and all of hockey.

The Jenner and Block report outlined how members of the Blackhawks’ front office and coaching staff delayed reporting sexual assault allegations against video coach Brad Aldrich in May of 2010.

The full investigation by Jenner and Block can be read by clicking here. (Warning: Documents contain graphic descriptions).

It’s led to the resignations of Stan Bowman and Al MacInnis in the immediate aftermath while others from that time still involved in the NHL, including former head coach Joel Quenneville, face scrutiny for the league.

Following the release of the report, Kyle Beach has come forward to say that he was the “John Doe” in the report and the lawsuit filed against the team in an emotional interview with TSN Sportscentre reporter Rick Westhead.

More events in the aftermath of the report are likely to follow with ramifications lasting well into the future as the Blackhawks try to regain the trust of their fanbase.

