Jarrett Payton discusses the Bears’ firing of Ryan Pace & Matt Nagy on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – It’s certainly not the first time he’s seen something like this happen with the franchise.

Jarrett Payton has watched the team change leadership in the front office and on the field for decades as the team has tried and failed to end their 36-year championship drought. They’ll do so again this January after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season in 2021.

The WGN Sports anchor and reporter appeared on “The 9-Yard Line” to talk about the team’s removal of the general manager and head coach on Monday. He also discussed the team’s search committee which they’ve formed in order to fill both positions over the next couple of weeks.

You can watch Jarrett’s discussion with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now in the video above.