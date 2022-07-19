CHICAGO – For just a moment, what’s going to happen in the coming weeks and months takes a back seat to what’s happening right now in Major League Baseball.

The annual All-Star Game is in Los Angeles on Tuesday night as Dodger Stadium plays host to the Midsummer Classic, which will feature two players from both the Cubs and the White Sox. The showcase of the best in the game garners the attention of the baseball world for one evening, but reality starts on Wednesday.

That’s when these Chicago teams that represent the city go in different directions for the rest of July, August, and September.

While they might not be happy with how things have gone so far, the Whtie Sox are still in the hunt for an American League Central division title and a third-consecutive playoff berth. They’ll be buyers at the trade deadline while also hoping the players currently on the roster find consistency over the last two-and-a-half months of the season.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will be sellers at the trade deadline in early August, with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras likely to be dealt. Others could go, too, like All-Star outfielder Ian Happ, as the team continues to structure a new era of their club.

Jared Wyllys of CHGO joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what he sees ahead for both clubs as they approach the second half of the season going in opposite directions. He also took sometime to discuss what he’s looking for out of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles from the four Chicago players in the contest.

You can watch his full conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.