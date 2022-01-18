January is National Mentoring Month: Why mentorship is important for youth of color especially during COVID-19

CHICAGO — January is national mentoring month.

WGN News Now spoke with Brandon Lopez, a Chicago Scholars alum and current mentor who grew up in Chicago’s Gage Park/ Back of the Yards neighborhoods, about the benefits of the mentorship experience.

Lopez says it’s not only a positive experience for the mentees, but for everyone involved.

However, there are also challenges youth, specifically minority youth face, during the pandemic that can have a physical, emotional, and social impact.

As the Omicron variant surges, youth of color and 18- to 21-year-olds continue to face the worst economic impacts of the pandemic. Underserved communities and communities of color continue to be disproportionately affected by COVID, often seeing the highest number of cases, lower vaccination rates and fewer healthcare options. Young students in these communities are suffering not only physically, but emotionally and socially as a result of the pandemic. As they try to navigate these challenging times, accessible mentorship programs have become more important than ever. Mentors can help mentees find some sense of meaning in the midst of all of the chaos.

During the interview, Lopez mentions:

Why mentorship programs are especially important for youth of color and first generation, aspiring college students.

Tips for maintaining relationships with mentors throughout one’s college experience and beyond.

How his experience as a Chicago Scholar motivated him to become a mentor during the pandemic.

Navigating the mentorship experience during COVID-19.

How to find a mentor.

Chicago Scholars, a leading youth development organization, offers a mentoring program for their Scholars that pairs students with adult mentors from across the Chicagoland area for two years. Mentors serve as important guides and offer advice to their first-generation and under-resourced youth throughout the college admissions process, the transition to college, and their first year of college classes.