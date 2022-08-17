CHICAGO – At 7 PM on Wednesday evening, the road to history begins for the defending WNBA champions.

That’s when the Chicago Sky will take the floor against the New York Liberty to begin their best-of-three first round series at Wintrust Arena. It’s one of three series they’ll have to win along with eight games over the next month in order to take home the championship again.

If they do so, the Sky will not only have their second league championship but also become the first in the WNBA to win consecutive championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did so in 2001 and 2002.

They did almost everything they could during the regular season to put themselves in a position to succeed in the playoffs, having won a franchise-record 26 games. It was just a little short of getting the top seed for the playoffs – which they lost to the Aces due to head-to-head record – but they’re still the second seed so a lot of the playoffs come through Wintrust Arena.

Of course, they have to get by the seventh-seeded Liberty first and they played the Sky very tough during the regular season, especially in the two games played at the Barclays Center.

Janice Scurio of CHGO took some time to discuss the team ahead of the start of the playoffs on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now. Along with previewing the upcoming series with the Liberty, she also talked about how a number of individual players have contributed in a number of ways to the team.

