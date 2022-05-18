CHICAGO – It’s been a very up and down start to the 2022 season for the reigning American League Central division champions – and that’s putting it lightly.

There were major injuries at the beginning of the campaign for a second-straight year, some inconsistent play, a long losing streak then a lengthy winning streak. Along the way, there have been a few surprises, some of them unpleasant but some were for the good.

All of this has resulted in an 18-18 start to the regular season for the White Sox as they sit three games behind the Twins for first in the AL Central. It’s brought out some angst from the fan base as many had hoped the team would take another major step towards a title after a 93-win campaign and a division championship in 2021.

James Fox of Future Sox and Sox Machine joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what he’s seen out of the team during the first month-and-a-half of the season as the club. He discussed the White Sox struggles with consistent hitting in the first 36 games along with the possible look of the starting rotation when Lance Lynn returns from the IL.

Fox also follows the White Sox farm system closely and he discussed what he’s seen from a few prospects in the minors over the course of this year and what could be in store for the White Sox in the MLB Draft.

You can watch James’ full discussion on the White Sox with Larry Hawley on this edition of WGN News Now by clicking on the video above.