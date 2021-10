CHICAGO — A Halloween favorite is returning to public television after a hiatus

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang will be back this holiday season.

Apple TV -Plus became the new home of the Peanuts gang last year. But this year, the beloved Halloween special will also air on PBA in addition to Apple TV-plus.

The Halloween special has been an annual staple in fall television programing for decades.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will air on PBS on Sunday, October 24th.