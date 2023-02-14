CICERO, Ill. — When WGN News Now asked where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich, we received nearly 200 recommendations. After narrowing down the list of potentials, and putting those to a vote, you decided Scatchell’s Beef Stand has one of the best beefs in the area.

The first incarnation of this beef stand was opening in 1953 by three Scatchells. Then in 1967 they opened the location still standing today. About two decades later the family sold it to long-time family friend Barry Reggi and his business partner.

Reggi says the restaurant’s enduring success is thanks to the foundation poured by the Scatchell family. He notes the core of the business, namely the Italian beef recipe, hasn’t changed in the nearly 40 years of his ownership.

Reggi credits their success to the flavor of the juice / gravy / sauce / grease while also noting his team achieves the perfect balance of beef to bread to peppers every time they make a sandwich. Fans of the sandwich stop clearly agree.

Because the meat is sooo delicious the whole sandwich is very good. Wanda B.

Their beefs are fantastic! Full of flavor and huge. Their giardiniera is awesome! This place is the best! Laura S.

Scatchell’s Beef Stand is open Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

