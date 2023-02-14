PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — When WGN News Now asked where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich, we received nearly 200 recommendations. After narrowing down the list of potentials, and putting those to a vote, you decided Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage has one of the best beefs in the area.

Pop’s first opened its doors in 1980 when founder Frank Radochonski took over an existing restaurant in Palos Heights. Radochonski says he was a 23-year-old who wasn’t sure what he wanted to do in life but had found a love for Italian beef sandwiches.

According to Radochonski, many people thought he would fail, and for a variety of reasons. However all of the nay-sayers only hardened his determination to succeed which can be seen today, 43 years later, nearly every day of the week.

Radochonski believes his drive to continuously reject complacency and his unique giardiniera recipe are the reasons he ultimately found success. Those who told WGN about the sandwich maker certainly support that belief.

The juice combined with the beef, topped with free sweet and hot peppers, is a delight to your taste buds. My favorite place. Vernon B.

The have the freshest beef and the flavor is out of this world. Michael R.

Hours vary by location, check your local restaurant here to confirm. As for the original location in Palos Heights visited by WGN, they’re open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

