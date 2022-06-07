WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting to “examine the ‘metastasizing’ domestic terrorism threat after the Buffalo attack.”

On May 14, ten people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket when a gunman walked in and began shooting. An 18-year-old man was charged by a grand jury on June 1 with domestic terrorism motivated by hate along with ten counts of first-degree murder.

The hearing will be led by Sen. Durbin (D-IL), chairman of the committee, and feature five witnesses:

Robert A. Pape, PhD – Professor of Political Science and Director of The Chicago Project on Security and Threats, University of Chicago

– Professor of Political Science and Director of The Chicago Project on Security and Threats, University of Chicago Michael German – Fellow, Liberty and National Security Program, Brennan Center For Justice, Former Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation

– Fellow, Liberty and National Security Program, Brennan Center For Justice, Former Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation Garnell Whitfield, Jr. – Resident, Buffalo, NY

– Resident, Buffalo, NY Justin E. Herdman – Former U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Ohio

– Former U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Ohio Professor Jonathan Turley – Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law, George Washington University Law School

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety from within this story beginning at approximately 9 a.m.