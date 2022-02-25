Innovative new marketing campaign showcases the positive side of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – A new marketing campaign launched by the City of Chicago shines a spotlight on all of the positive things the city has to offer.

It’s called, “Chicago Not In Chicago,” and it highlights the impact Chicago has made nationally and around the world.

It’s the first of a line of marketing campaigns aimed at bolstering Chicago’s brand.

Michael Fassnacht, President, and CEO of World Business Chicago, as well as the first ever Chief Marketing Officer for the city, sat down with the WGN News Now team to discuss the marketing campaign.

Fassnacht is working to reach out to four distinct groups: Chicago residents, tourists, businesses, and talent looking for new opportunities.

He said city officials believe Chicago’s reality is better than its perception.

His team is working to fight the city’s misconceptions.

Late last year they launched the “Chicago. City of Stories” campaign which highlights stories of residents from all 77 of Chicago’s neighborhoods.

The campaign was shared in other states like Texas, and as a result Fassnacht said 73 companies moved to Chicago during the pandemic and brought thousands of jobs to the city.

Fassnacht said their next projects will involve O’Hare airport and Lake Michigan.

You can hear more about marketing Chicago in the video above.