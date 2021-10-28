Cities and towns across the country are willing to pay Americans to relocate, including two in Indiana. Jackson, Indiana is offering $5,000 to anyone who wants to move there and Greensburg, Indiana is offering a relocation package valued at $7,000. The city of Tulsa is paying people $10,000 to move there. It’s all part of a new effort to lure new digital nomads to relocate permanently to their city. The perks range from tax breaks and moving assistance to cash and “on demand” grandparents. The cities have partnered with the company “Make My Move.” This is all conditional of course. The cities will only pay people to move there if their job is remote.
Indiana towns will pay Americans to relocate there
