CHICAGO — It was something special that doesn’t happen too often in professional sports, but it did take place in Chicago 31 years ago.

It’s come up over the last few weeks thanks to the achievements of a pair of teams in the Miami/South Florida market.

With the Miami Heat making the NBA Finals and the Florida Panthers reaching the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final, it brought back memories of times that happened before. Those here in Chicago immediately thought back to 1992, when Chicago’s NBA and NHL teams pulled off the same feat.

It was the Blackhawks that reached the Stanley Cup Final first, doing so for the first time in 18 years with a Game 4 Campbell Conference Finals win over the Oilers in Edmonton on May 22, 1992.

It was the team’s 11th straight win after losing to the Blues in Game 3 of the Norris Division semifinals. The Blackhawks won three games against St. Louis then swept the Red Wings and Oilers in the next two rounds to make the final.

Unfortunately, the momentum died in the Stanley Cup Final against the defending champion Penguins.

The Blackhawks had a three-goal lead in Game 1 in Pittsburgh only to lose the game 5-4, and the momentum would never return. After a Game 2 loss at the Civic Center, the Penguins went into Chicago Stadium and picked up a 1-0 victory in the third contest.

On June 1, Pittsburgh completed the sweep in a very active Game 4, pulling out a 6-5 victory despite a hat trick from captain Dirk Graham and a few great saves from young goaltender Dominik Hasek.

The Penguins got the cup on Chicago Stadium ice as the iconic trophy visited the “Madhouse on Madison” for the last time.

As the Blackhawks were in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bulls advanced to the NBA Finals for a second-straight year by beating the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games.

It was the second-straight trip to the championship series after winning their first title the year before against the Lakers. The Bulls beat the Heat and survived a seven-game series with the Knicks before knocking off Cleveland to earn a date with the Blazers.

Michael Jordan had his famous “shrug” game to start the series, but it was tied 2-2 after Game 4 before the Bulls finally took control.

On June 14, 1992, they rallied from 15 points down to beat the Blazers 97-93 to clinch their second-straight NBA championship and the first one at the Chicago Stadium. It would be the second of six titles for Jordan’s Bulls in the 1990s.

So Chicago went 1-1 in this very unique championship double, and that 1992 run was similar to every other time a situation like this has occurred.

There has never been a sweep of the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup championships by a single city or market. Both the Heat and the Panthers lost in five games in their respective series.

But it still made for a memorable late spring for South Florida, just like it was 31 years ago in Chicago.