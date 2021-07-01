In a news-filled few weeks for the Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews breaks his silence on his illness

CHICAGO – For the most part, this offseason is one that’s been filled with bad publicity for the Blackhawks, especially over the last month.

A pair of lawsuits have been filed against the franchise which is tied to an alleged sexual assault against a former Blackhawks’ player made by former video coach Bradley Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blackhawks have hired former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP to investigate the team’s handling of the allegations 11 years ago.

Last week, the team announced that they would be parting ways with play-by-play announcer Pat Foley after the end of the 2021-2022 season. It ends the 39-year run for the broadcaster in the Blackhawks’ booth with Foley taking part in a succession plan with his future replacement this upcoming winter.

Then came Wednesday, where Jonathan Toews spoke for the first time about the illness that kept him out the entire 2021 NHL season. Fans had only heard from him twice since December of 2020: When it was announced he would miss time before the season then a Twitter video congratulating Patrick Kane on his 1,000 NHL game in March.

In another social media video, Toews disclosed that he had Chronic Immune Response Syndrome that caused him to have reaction to even minor stresses. The video showed him skating around the Blackhawks’ practice facility at Fifth Third Arena, and while he didn’t confirm it directly, he seemed to indicate that he plans to play hockey again in the 2021-2022 season.

Larry Hawley had more on a very news-filled few weeks for the Blackhawks on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.