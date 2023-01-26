ROCKFORD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to discuss improvements to the Rockford Corridor.
Pritzker has an event scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. WGN plans to livestream the event through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.
