SKOKIE, IL — For the past 33 years Impact Behavioral Health Partners has provided supportive housing for people living with mental illness in Evanston.

The non-profit organization is now announcing their growing footprint with two new buildings in Skokie.

And in honor of their expansion, they are hosting a 5K event called Stride into Skokie.

WGN New Now spoke with Patti Capouch, executive director about the event and the importance of the expansion.