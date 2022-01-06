Illinois takes an evening to honor Ayo Dosunmu’s great Illini career

CHAMPAIGN – A lot of things went right for him during 2021 and the next year is already off to a great start for a Chicago native who is making waves in basketball.

In the midst of a breakout season with the Chicago Bulls in his first year in professional basketball, Ayo Dosunmu will get the chance to celebrate his great career at the University of Illinois with an evening in his honor at the State Farm Center.

The 2021 first-team All-American guard will have his jersey raised to the rafters at the Illini’s home arena, the highest honor given a player in the men’s basketball program. Dosunmu will become the 34th in the history of the team to have that honor, as the school remembers three memorable seasons in which the former Morgan Park High School star wore the orange and blue.

“That’s a dream come true for any kid in Chicago, not for it just to be your jersey retired and the banner’s forever, but for it to be my home state that’s very exciting,” said Dosunmu.

Brought in as one of the first major recruits in the Brad Underwood after a standout career in Chicago high school basketball, Dosunmu was a three-year starter for the Illini. A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, the guard was a first-team All-American in 2020-2021 – the first in school history – and also the recipient of the Bob Cousy Award for the nation’s best point guard.

In his final season, he led Illinois to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 and their first No. 1 seed since 2005 while also helping the school win the Big Ten Tournament title.