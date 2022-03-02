Illinois State Fair announces Grandstand lineup for 2022!

CHICAGO, IL – The Illinois State Fair has announced the lineup for its Grandstand Stage this summer.

The 2022 State Fair runs August 11th through the 21st in Springfield at the State Fairgrounds on 801 East Sangamon Avenue.

The lineup scheduled to perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage has something for everyone.

Sat. August 12 – Grammy-Award winning Country-Pop artist Sam Hunt kicks things off.

– Grammy-Award winning Country-Pop artist kicks things off. Sun. August 14 – The best-selling duo in Country music history , Brooks & Dunn , will take the stage.

– The best-selling duo in Country music history , will take the stage. Wed. August 17 – The R&B girl group TLC and two-time Grammy winner for Best Reggae album, Shaggy will take fairgoers back to the 90s and 2000s.

– The R&B girl group and two-time Grammy winner for Best Reggae album, will take fairgoers back to the 90s and 2000s. Thur. August 18 – Country artist Jon Pardi will headline a night of country.

– Country artist will headline a night of country. Sat. August 20 – The Illinois based rock band Disturbed will take the stage for a night of what’s being described as monstrous metal jams.

– The Illinois based rock band will take the stage for a night of what’s being described as monstrous metal jams. Sun. August 21 – Sammy Hagar and The Circle will rock out four decades of their biggest hits on the fair’s final night.

Tickets for the announced concerts can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com starting Friday March 11th.