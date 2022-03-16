IOWA CITY, IA – The moment that happened at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Sunday afternoon was something that was 14 years in the making for the program.

There at center court was the Illinois State’s women’s basketball team, champions of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, accepting the trophy for the title that they captured for the first time in 14 years.

“It’s a great feeling to be a winner and a champion, and changing the program around,” said Redbirds guard and former Marshall High School standout JuJu Redmond of the 50-48 win over Northern Iowa.

That championship game victory clinched The Valley’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, a first for the program since 2008, as they danced in celebration before they’d figuratively go dancing in March.

“It took a second to really set in,” said head coach Kristen Gillespie of the MVC title game win. “I was so overcome with emotions because this is something, as a coach, you’ve dreamed of your players to have this experience.

“As a player at NC State, I got to do this, you want to see the experience through your player’s eyes and it’s been unbelievable.”

Envisioning such a moment could have been hard when Gillespie took over the program in 2017 after they’d won just eight games the season before. It might have even been hard late this season for a team that won 19 games in 2019 and 2020 then made the WNIT in 2021.

At or near the top of the MVC in the first half of the season, the Redbirds dropped four-straight games in February and fell to fourth in the conference. The last of those contests were against the Panthers on February 27th in Cedar Falls, but Illinois State wouldn’t lose again in The Valley.

They’d beat Bradley in Peoria to finish the regular season before catching fire in Moline, knocking off fifth-seeded Loyola in the quarterfinals by 16 to start things off.In the semifinals, they beat regular season champion Southern Illinois 50-42 to set up the rematch in the championship game with third-seeded Northern Iowa.

Redmond, who was named the tournament MVP, scored the last of her game-high 21 points on a jumper to give the Redbirds the lead for good with 1:52 to go. Illinois State’s defense would hold the rest of the way to preserve the victory and the fourth-straight win for the team after losing that losing streak late in the season.

“It helped us through adversity, taught us how to fight back,” said Redmond, who was an All-MVC first team selection as she led the Redbirds with 17.6 points per game, of how the rough stretch galvanized the group. “We needed to be knocked down just to be picked back up and believe in one another, and I feel like we came out and used those days and those games that we lost and had a better outcome.”

That is most certainly the case for the program, which now heads to Iowa City as the 15th seed in the Greensboro region. They’ll face Big Ten regular season co-champ and tournament winner Iowa on Friday at 3 PM as a heavy underdog, but Gillespie wants her team to make the most of this moment.

“I want them to enjoy every minute of this,” said Gillespie of the tournament experience. “I shared with them that there’s so many players that never get this opportunity, there’s so many coaches and staff members that never get the chance to play in an NCAA Tournament. Heck, we’re gonna be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Friday on ESPN. You know, I always joke, we’re usually like the ESPN Plus, you know; we’re primetime now.

“You know what, we’re preparing to win. We’re gonna compete, we gonna go to toe with one of the best teams in the country, and at the end of the day, you can’t lose. What this team has accomplished, they’ll be remembered for a long time in our program’s history.”

Especially for the crowning achievement on Sunday in Moline that was years in the making.