Illinois rises to 12th in the AP poll as a crowded race for the Big Ten title continues

CHAMPAIGN – Back and forth, up and down then back up again.

That pretty much sums up the race for the Big Ten men’s basketball championship this winter, with teams floating in and out of first place over the past few weeks.

Illinois is certainly one of those teams that continues to bounce in and out of the lead during the 2021-2022 season as Brad Underwood’s team looks to end the school’s 17-year regular season conference title drought. Their past week was emblematic of the up-and-down nature of the conference.

At Purdue on Tuesday, Illinois lost 84-67 as the hosts ran past them to create a three-way tie at the top between themselves, the Boilermakers, and Wisconsin. But Purdue’s loss to Michigan then Wisconsin’s defeat at the hands of Rutgers then opened the door for Illinois to take the lead back all to themselves against Northwestern on Sunday.

It wasn’t as easy as it looked like it would be, but the Illini held off a strong surge from a scrappy Northwestern team that won three straight coming into the contest in Champaign. But Illinois had enough to hold off the Wildcats 73-66 behind 19 points each from Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer.

That’s put them back in the Big Ten lead by a half-game while also rising to 12th in the latest Associated Press poll. At 11-3 in the conference, they’re a half-game ahead of Purdue and a full game ahead of Wisconsin in the standings.

There are six games left in Illinois’ season, with the next contest at Rutgers on Wednesday evening before a Saturday morning match-up in East Lansing with No. 19 Michigan State. Underwood knows better than to look too far ahead based on what’s happened, so he doesn’t feel the pressure as the season winds to a close.

On Sunday, he saw what could happen when a motivated underdog gets going in the Big Ten.

“This was one of the hottest teams in the league. Northwestern’s going to beat some people down the stretch. That team’s playing really, really hard. I don’t ever look at it like that. We’re literally just taking it one game at a time. We’ve got three weeks left, the next ones at Rutgers. To look forward to anything….we’ll tally them up at the end and see where we’re at.”

Certainly, it’s been a while since Illinois did so at the very top of the Big Ten to end a season, but another shot is ahead of them in a crowded field of contenders.