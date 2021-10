CHICAGO — When it comes to states that decorate for Halloween, Illinois comes in at 2nd place.

According to a study by Lombard Homes, our favorite decorations include skeletons, pumpkins, spider webs, witches, and bats.

But the most popular Halloween decoration in Illinois is a scarecrow.

The average persona spends around $145 a year on Halloween decorations.

The study analyzed more than 1,000 Halloween decoration search terms on Google.