Illinois & Northwestern get their football schedules shuffled for 2022

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) catches a deep pass from Brandon Peters as Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – The start of their seasons is over eight months away, but the slate for Illinois and Northwestern football will look a little different than expected in 2022.

As part of a conference-wide change, the schedule for both the Illini and the Wildcats were altered on Wednesday with a few games getting shuffled around.

Northwestern’s schedule doesn’t change that drastically, with just a few games moved around. A game against Indiana in Bloomington that was scheduled for September 3rd is off with a game against Penn State in State College being added on October 1st.

Because of that adjustment, Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin at Ryan Field was moved from that date a week later to October 8th. No other games on the schedule had to be adjusted.

Date Opponent Sat., Aug. 27 Wyoming Sat., Sept. 3 at Indiana Sat., Sept. 10 Virginia (Varsity I Day) Sat. Sept. 25 Chattanooga (Hall of Fame Weekend) Sat., Oct. 1 at Wisconsin Sat., Oct. 8 Iowa Sat., Oct. 15 Minnesota Sat., Oct. 29 at Nebraska Sat., Nov. 5 Michigan State Sat., Nov. 12 Purdue Sat., Nov. 19 at Michigan Sat., Nov. 26 at Northwestern Sat., Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

Illinois, meanwhile, had a number of their games adjusted from their original schedule, with their only conference game not changing being their season finale against the Wildcats on November 26th in Evanston.

Illinois had a game added against Indiana on September 3rd while an October 15th game at Penn State is now off the schedule.

Their game against Wisconsin in Madison scheduled for September 3rd has been moved to October 1st.

A game scheduled with Michigan State in Champaign on October 1st has been moved to November 5th.

The November 5th game scheduled against Purdue has been moved back a week to November 12th.

A contest with Iowa scheduled for November 12th has been moved to October 8th.

Illinois’ game with Minnesota scheduled for October 8th will now happen a week later on October 15th.

The November 19th game against Nebraska in Lincoln has been moved to October 29th.

The Illini’s game in Ann Arbor scheduled for October 29th has been moved to November 19th.

Because of the moves, Illinois’ annual Homecoming, Dad’s Day, and Foundation Weekend plans will be adjusted.