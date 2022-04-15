YORKVILLE, Ill. — Raging Waves in Yorkville claims to be the largest water park in Illinois, and for one-day only, they are giving a rather large discount.

According to their website, the standard cost of a one-day “2022 Any Day” ticket is $44.99. However these same tickets, if bought on Friday, April 15, will set a buyer back only $24.99 (plus tax and a $1.95 convenience fee per ticket).

There are no blackout dates listed and they can be used any day the park is open through September 5, 2022. There also does not appear to be a limit to how many tickets one person can purchase.

The gates are set to open for the season on Saturday, May 28 and run through Labor Day. The park will operate on a slightly reduced schedule through June 10, after which it will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 14.

Raging Waves also offers two season pass options: a standard level for $84.99 and a VIP level for $124.99.