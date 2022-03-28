CHAMPAIGN – After showing some of his talents in his first season with the program, some saw Andre Curbelo as a potential fixture in the Illinois lineup for a few years.

But after two season, the point guard is going to find a new home in college basketball.

On both his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday, Curbelo announced that he will be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Illini.

“These past two years have been insane. So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through. I am so thankful I could be a part of this program,” said Curbelo in his social media statement. “Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the all of that things that I did personally & that WE did collectively. I’m thankful I was a part of two amazing teams here at The University of Illinois & for the relationships I have made.

“I’m thankful for all of the support from The Orange Krush, you all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing.”

Curbelo played 50 games at Illinois in two seasons with the program including six starts after arriving in Champaign from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 assists, and four rebounds in his freshman year when he was one of the key bench contributors to an Illini team that won the Big Ten Tournament title and got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In his sophomore year, Curbelo suffered a concussion in November that would keep him out of the lineup for nearly two months. He returned in memorable fashion against Purdue in Champaign on January 17th, as he scored 20 points with six rebounds and three assists in a double-overtime loss to the Boilermakers.

The point guard would play in 19 games, mainly in a reserve role, averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds a game.

In two NCAA Tournament games in the South Region, Curbelo struggled as he shot 1-for-7 from the field with six turnovers compared to four assists as Illinois barely beat Chattanooga in the first round. In the second round against Houston, he started 0-for-4 from the field with two turnovers in the first half and was benched in the second in a 68-53 loss to the Cougars.