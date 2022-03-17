PITTSBURGH – It’s been a while since fans of the orange and blue have been able to do this for back-to-back years.

You have to go back 15 seasons to see the last time that Illinois men’s basketball made consecutive NCAA Tournaments. They got to the “Big Dance” every year from 2000 through 2007 under Lon Kruger, Bill Self, then Bruce Weber, but appearances in 2009, 2011, then 2013 were followed by misses.

So this is a welcome change for the Illini who spent the better part of a decade on the outside looking in at the “Big Dance.”

“It’s obviously a wonderful experience to be a part of March Madness,” said head coach Brad Underwood of returning to the tournament in 2022 as the fourth seed in the South Region. “I’m excited to be back here with all of you in person. I’m excited that we’ve got fans. I’m excited that as we know the NCAA Tournament, one of the great, great sporting events of all time, it’s somewhat back to normal.”

While the 15 years without back-to-back tournaments are over, Underwood and his team hope to end an even longer stretch for the program: The inability to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

They haven’t advanced to the Sweet 16 or later since 2005, when that memorable Illinois group made it to the national championship game. In their last three tournaments they’ve gotten a win but never were able to get to the regional semifinals.

It’s a fact that’s not lost on this Illini group since they saw their run end prematurely in the second round in 2021 as the No. 1 seed. Loyola used their suffocating defense to snuff out a potential deep run for Illinois in the tournament, leaving a bitter taste in their mouth after a strong season.

So how is this Illinois team handling that as they get ready to open up their 2022 NCAA Tournament against 13th-seeded Chattanooga on Friday at 5:50 PM at PPG Paints Arena? Well, it’s a mix of a few things.

Underwood has preached to the team all week to enjoy what the tournament brings and to find joy in playing these games of consequence. Players who spoke to the media on Thursday discussed the need to play loose and without tension as much as possible.

“Whenever we’re tense and we’re overhyped, we never play the way we should,” said center Kofi Cockburn. “He (Underwood) just reminds us to have fun, keep remembering the reason why you play basketball, why you started playing basketball and remember all that fun you had when you were younger and when you had nothing to worry about basically.

“That’s when you play at your best, when you’re having fun. You’re sharing that energy with your guys and you’re elevating your guys. That’s definitely been an emphasis.”

Having watched the group in practice in Champaign, Underwood believes the players have heeded his advice when it comes to their pre-tournament mindset.

“I think our practices have had a ton of energy. Now, that doesn’t mean we win games because of that. But we’ve been very focused. We’ve had a great focus, we’ve had a great presence about us,” said Underwood. “Again, just trying to tell guys to enjoy the little things and enjoy the experience of it all and take it all in and let your hair down and let’s go play.”

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a determination within the group to take a major step in the program over the next three weeks. Illinois has won a Big Ten co-regular season and tournament championship in the last two seasons, but the real progress of a program is measured in March and early April.

Trent Frazier, who is in his fifth and final season with the Illini, said there is a new approach on that front from 2021.

“We have a different approach to our mindset. We’re more hungry,” said Frazier. “Obviously, you have three vets up here, but we’re more focused, more locked in. We have the mindset of just trying to kill anything in front of us and making sure nothing stops us.

“We’ve just got to have good energy and just be focused.”

Having a little fun wouldn’t hurt, either.