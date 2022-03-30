CHAMPAIGN – If things had worked out as he’d planned, he’d be on the way to New Orleans, leading his program to their first Final Four since 2005.

But for a second-straight year, Illinois men’s basketball was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round, this time by Houston in Pittsburgh on March 20th. The progress that was made during the regular season and the last five years, however, was enough to earn Brad Underwood some extra job security with the Illini.

Today @IlliniMBB announced that head coach Brad Underwood’s contract has been extended through the 2027-2028 season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/jSTVpxCBhQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 30, 2022

On Wednesday morning, Illinois announced that the head coach’s contract was being extended through the 2027-2028 season. The move won’t become official until the University of Illinois’ Board of Trustees meeting on May 19th.

In the daal, Underwood would get an annual $300,000 increase in base pay and a $200,000 increase in retention bonus.

“We came to the University of Illinois with the vision of restoring an elite program, and the success over these last three years has only strengthened our belief in what can ultimately be achieved here,” said Underwood in a statement released by the school. “With the alignment we have from the top-down, from University administration and Josh’s outstanding leadership, to the investment by our loyal donors in providing a world-class renovated Ubben practice facility, and to our passionate fans who sell out State Farm Center every night, everything is in place for us to compete for championships.

Since taking over in 2017, Underwood has put the Illinois program back into the top tier of the Big Ten after falling out steadily over the previous decade following the national title game appearance in 2005. The Illini have won 20 games the last three seasons and made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022.

Most likely Illinois would have been in the “Big Dance” in 2020 but the games were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Illinois won their first Big Ten Tournament since 2005 as they earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, finishing the season with a 24-7 record. This past season, the Illini captured a share of their first conference regular season title in 17 years as they finished with a 15-5 Big Ten Record and 23-10 overall.

In five seasons, Underwood has an overall 94-66 record.

The next step for the program is to find success in the NCAA Tournament and make progress towards winning the school’s first men’s basketball title. Underwood got a little more time to try and do so on Wednesday.