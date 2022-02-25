Illinois can’t complete a late rally in a loss to No. 22 Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 24: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes a shot over Coleman Hawkins #33 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at State Farm Center on February 24, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – They were without their head coach, who was rejected for arguing a foul call, and their best player, who had too many fouls to keep playing.

Yet Illinois managed to shake off a 14-point Ohio State lead at the State Farm Center on Thursday evening, cutting the advantage all the way down to two in the closing moments. But the great Illini rally simply wasn’t enough as their poor start to their second half would prove their undoing.

The Buckeyes held off the furious rally by the Illini in the closing minutes to win it 86-83 and keep themselves in the hunt for a Big Ten Championship. Meanwhile, Illinois now is 12-5 in the Big Ten and will likely need to win out and get help to capture their first regular season conference title since the 2005 season.

In the end, it was a 26-5 run by Ohio State at the end of the first half and the start of the second that would prove to be the Illini’s undoing. It erased a seven-point lead that Illinois had and left them chasing for the rest of the night.

Malaki Branham would help to pace the Buckeyes’ offense with 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting while the Illini struggled with Kofi Cockburn dealing with foul trouble. He got his fifth foul with 4:33 to go after just scoring 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting, and that was preceded by head coach Brad Underwood’s ejection for arguing a foul call.

Yet Illinois managed to crawl back in the game, cutting the lead to two on a Coleman Hawkins hoop with 57 second to go then one point on Trent Frazier’s three-pointer with 14 seconds left. After a Kyle Young free throw cut the lead to two, Frazier drove into the lane in the final seconds looking for contact as he threw the ball to the outside.

But no call was made and the ball went out of bounds. A quick foul on Cedric Russell sent him to the line where he made 1-of-2 free throws to keep the Illini alive, but Frazier’s long heave to tie was off the mark at the buzzer.

Alfonso Plummer led the Illini with 26 points.

With that came a costly loss for Illinois in their quest for a Big Ten championship, one they’ll now need some help to get over the last two weeks of the season.