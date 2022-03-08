Illinois basketball makes quite a turnaround in five years under Brad Underwood

CHAMPAIGN – Considering where they’ve been and where they are now, few fans of the orange and blue are going to forget March 6, 2022 anytime soon.

Illinois watched Wisconsin get upset by Nebraska on their home floor before they played another tightly-contested game with rival Iowa at the State Farm Center. It went back-and-forth till the end until the Illini finally pulled ahead in the closing moments to finish off a victory.

When Trent Frazier got the rebound on Kris Murray’s missed three-point shot as time expired, fans flooded the court to celebrate Illinois’ first Big Ten regular season championship since 2005.

“I looked and turned around and I almost got knocked over, hit in the back because I really wasn’t paying attention at first,” said senior guard Da’Monte Williams after the win, which gave the Illini the co-conference title with the Badgers at 15-5. “Seeing everybody rush the floor, it was just happy.”

While it means a lot for every player, it’s very special for Williams along with his teammate Trent Frazier, the team’s fifth-year seniors who started at Illinois along with head coach Brad Underwood in 2017. Entering a program that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in the previous four seasons, Illinois would go 14-18 in the first year then just 12-21 in the second.

That loss total in the 2018-2019 season was the most in the history of the program, but a turnaround was on the way. Three 20-win seasons have followed, starting with what would have been an NCAA Tournament drought-snapping 2019-2020 campaign that was ended prematurely when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the postseason.

With talent increasing in the program, the rise of former Morgan Park High School star Ayo Dosunmu, and Underwood’s system in place, Illinois went 20-6 in the regular season in 2020-2021. They fell just short of a regular season Big Ten championship but won the conference tournament, receiving a No. 1 seed in their first NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Loyola brought an end to their run with an upset in the second round, but the Illini rebounded with another strong season in 2021-2022. The win over Iowa was their 22nd victory of the year compared to eight losses, with the team finding ways to replace Dosunmu while Kofi Cockburn continued to play at an elite level.

A Big Ten regular season co-championship is the reward for those efforts in Underwood’s fifth season at the school. While it’s not his end goal of a national championship, the achievement on Sunday gave the coach a moment to reflect on the contributions of those with him since the beginning.

“Five years ago, I was wondering if we’d ever get out of the Wednesday game,” said Underwood, referring to the Big Ten Tournament’s first day which is staged with the conference’s last four teams in the standings. “We weren’t even close. Then with Trent and Da’Monte to go out this way; this is why I do this.

“To have all the success, stay with it, grind through it. Really happy for those guys. But I’m really happy for Champaign-Urbana and I’m happy for the State of Illinois. It’s been a long time coming.”

Frazier credited Underwood for his vision for the program and his ability to put players in place to put Illinois back in the running in the Big Ten. Vision for a brighter future never wavered for the coach in the guard’s eyes, and that kept everyone committed to the team’s rebuild in the early days.

“I just think, as coach (Underwood) says, to win games and championships, your culture has to be set,” said Frazier. “I thought it wasn’t set yet. We were still rebuilding and trying to figure things out. But as time went on, we continued to get culture guys, better players, and guys that bought into what coach Underwood wanted.

“I think just sticking with it through the ups and downs made it worth it.”

The scene that transpired on Sunday on the floor at the State Farm Center proved that true.