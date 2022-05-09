CHICAGO – If you want to pursue a career in law enforcement, Illinois is the place to be.

The state ranks third in WalletHub’s 2022’s Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer list that was released this week.

The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 30 key indexes including most Law Enforcement Officers per capita, highest median income growth for law enforcement officers, lowest violent-crime rate, the highest percentage of homicide cases solved, police deaths per 1,000 officers and state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Here’s how Illinois ranked in the categories:

13th – Law Enforcement Officers per Capita

1st – Median Income for Law Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

8th – Median Income Growth for Law Enforcement Officers

8th – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

22nd – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

WalletHub notes that “Law enforcement officers” include police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives, and criminal investigators.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, there are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers currently serving in the United States, which is the highest number ever.

The median pay for police and detectives around the country is $66,020 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

Connectictuct ranked first on WalletHub’s list as the best place for pursuing a law enforcement career, followed by California in second.

You can see how other states ranked on the map below.