ILLINOIS — The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is accepting applications for grants of up to $30,000 to eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments.

The program is federally funded and there is no fee to apply. In order to qualify homeowners must:

Have a household income less than 150% of the Area Median Income

Own and occupy their property as their primary residence

Be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or property tax payments

Have experienced a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 that began, continued, or worsened after Jan. 21, 2020

More information on the ILHAF can be found here. The Illinois Housing Development Authority also offers rental assistance resources, including information on grants of up to $25,000. That information can be found here.

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to promote the ILHAF on Friday at a 10 a.m. event.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.