FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — In light of the leaked draft of a Supreme Court of the United States ruling which would eliminate federal abortion protections, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for federal law makers to put those protections into place through law.

Pritzker previously reacted to the leaked draft stating, in part, “Today we begin to show you how ready we are to fight back. Illinois is a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world.”

Wednesday, the governor spoke at a Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights, IL to push for federal protections. He called on U.S. Senators to do whatever it takes to pass legislation, to include abolishing the filibuster if required.

The press conference preceded an expected U.S. Senate vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act. If passed, the act would instill statutory protections for health care providers to carry out abortions.

Pritzker, along with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, reemphasized their commitment to keep Illinois among the states that will continue to provide abortions, even if Roe is struck down.

In 2019, Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act into law. The measure keeps abortions legal despite any Supreme Court decision, which could make Illinois a sanctuary state for those seeking abortions in neighboring states — which all have strict abortion laws.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.