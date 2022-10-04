SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — In a proposed $31 billion unification, Canadian Pacific Railway wants to buy Kansas City Southern, adding as many as 14 freight trains per day to Metra’s Milwaukee District West Line, which runs from Elgin to Bensenville.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) will join U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08) and local mayors to discuss a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads, which is currently under review by the federal Surface Transportation Board.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story.