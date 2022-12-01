CHICAGO — Working from home became a trend during the pandemic and could soon be a permanent fixture for many workers, especially here in Illinois.

A new LendingTree study finds the Land of Lincoln ranks third in the country for having the largest increase of people working from home over the past year.

In 2022, 33.1 % of Illinoisans worked from home, compared to 26.7% in 2021, which is an increase of 24%.

Only Rhode Island and South Dakota had bigger year-over-year work from home increases, while Wyoming, Arkansas and West Virginia saw the biggest work from home decreases.

Researchers say 40.5% of Americans aged 25 to 39 worked from home over the past year, a 4.4% increase over 2021 and the highest rate among age groups. Experts attribute the increase to workers being at the age that is often just starting a family and needing more flexibility for them.

The age group that saw the biggest work from home rate drop is 18 to 24 year olds. That number fell 12.6% and experts believe it may be due to workers in this group still being in college, working entry-level jobs or just being unwilling to compromise on their first job.

Nationally, the rate for remote workers has remained stable, dipping a mere 1.2% between October 2022 and October 2021.

The study also looked at race, education, age and household income as factors on working remotely and you can see those results below.

A recent Pew Research Center study also found that 60% of workers with jobs that can be done remotely would prefer to work from home.

States with the biggest increases in remote workers:

1. Rhode Island

2. South Dakota

3. Illinois

4. North Carolina

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Idaho

9. Tennessee

10. Maryland

States with the biggest decreases in remote workers:

1. Wyoming

2. Arkansas

3. West Virginia

4. Iowa

5. Kentucky

6. Alabama

7. South Carolina

8. Missouri

9. Delaware

10. Nevada