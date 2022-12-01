IRVING, TX. – In two years, the College Football Playoff will have a major expansion that finally became official on Thursday.

After plenty of work behind the scenes for the last year-and-a-half, the board of managers for the playoff announced on Thursday morning that 12 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision will take part in the championship tournament starting with the 2024 season.

Only four teams have been in it since the playoff started in the 2014 season and that will be the case this year along with 2023.

So when the expanded playoffs start in 2024, how will the schedule work out? The College Football Playoff gave a roadmap for how the national champion will be declared in the first two seasons.

Who Gets In?

The six highest-ranked conference champions in FBS will get into the 12-team playoff with six at-large teams being selected. The top four ranked conference champions will receive a first round bye, with the other eight teams taking part in an opening round of games.

First Round – 2024

This will take place on the week ending on Saturday, December 21, and will feature a new twist for the FBS postseason: Home games.

The higher seed has the option to stage their playoff contest on their home field or pick a neutral site to play the games The dates have yet to be determined but the CFP says they would likely be late in the week.

Here’s how the eight teams would be matched up by seed:

No. 12 at No. 5

No. 11 at No. 6

No. 10 at No. 7

No. 9 at No. 8

Quarterfinals – 2024 and 2025

These four games will be played at different bowls on a rotating basis.

Here are the sites for the 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinals:

Fiesta Bowl

Peach Bowl

Rose Bowl

Sugar Bowl

In 2025, these bowls will serve as hosts for the quarterfinals:

Cotton Bowl

Orange Bowl

Rose Bowl

Sugar Bowl

Semifinals – 2024 and 2025

Like the quarterfinals, the two games that will determine the participants in the national championship game will be decided at rotating bowl games.

In 2024, the semifinals will be played at:

Cotton Bowl

Orange Bowl

In 2025, the semifinal bowls will be:

Fiesta Bowl

Peach Bowl

National Championship Game – 2024 and 2025

Unlike the previous three rounds, there are specific dates set for the national championship games for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

2024 Season – Atlanta – January 20, 2025

2025 Season – Miami – January 19, 2026