CHICAGO — Illinois Craft Beer Week is back for the first time in 2 years after being put on hold because of the pandemic.

One of the breweries on tap is Forest Park’s Exit Strategy.

WGN News Now visited the brewery taproom for a look at what this week means for them and other participating businesses.

“The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild puts on this week focusing on all Illinois craft brewing -which is amazing,” said Katherine Valleau, co-owner of Exit Strategy. “For us, it means we get to highlight what we do best.”

Exit Strategy Brewing Company

Exit Strategy Brewing Company

Exit Strategy Brewing Company

Exit Strategy Brewing Company

Exit Strategy Brewing Company

Katherine and her husband hris, who’s the head brewer, opened the brewery taproom in 2015. They’ve since expanded with a predominately woman-lead crew that includes a female general manager and a female head chef.

“Craft beer is still kind of a dude’s game,” said Valleau. “So, to have woman leadership in the industry important and I think it’s something that makes us more unique.”

The company’s portfolio has a bit of everything; from a blonde ale all the way to a milk stout. You’ll find 14 to 16 beers on draft at any given moment.

The company’s biggest focus is on ales. And if you’re not quite sure which beer will fit you best, they’ll help you find the right one.

Throughout the week you can support this and other breweries across the state by purchasing a limited-edition, 16-ounce pint glass designed specifically for the fundraiser. Or you can pull up a seat in their taproom or pick up one of their six-packs around town.

Craft Beer Week at Exit Strategy:

Keep the Pint night on 05/18

$2 off all 6 packs on 05/19

Exit All Star flights on 05/21

Brunch Beer Cocktails on Sunday

(Closed for a private event on Friday)

IL Craft Beer Week:

TUESDAY, MAY 17 | KEEP THE GLASS FUNDRAISER

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 | PAY IT FORWARD

THURSDAY, MAY 19 | DAY OF ACTION

FRIDAY, MAY 20 | IMBIBE