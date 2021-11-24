Advice to survive being ‘home for the holidays’ with family

CHICAGO — The holidays may be a time to be thankful and merry, but they can also stir up drama and stress.

Many people will see their family more in the last six weeks of the year than they do all year long. These ‘family reunions’ can lead to some emotional and even uncomfortable encounters or exchanges which could put a damper on your holiday spirit.

Doctor Lilia Berkovich, a psychologist with Advocate Aurora Health has some advice on how you can survive your family gatherings this holiday season.

She has tips on how you can deal with family stress, cope with mixed emotions and handle differing opinons while still keeping your peace of mind.