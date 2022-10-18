CHICAGO – Just days after the completion of the 2022 event, the focus has already shifted to 2023.

That’s because the opportunity to run 26.2 miles through the streets of Chicago next fall opens up on Tuesday.

Registration for the Chicago Marathon on October 8, 2023 has begun and will run through Thursday, November 17th at 2 PM on the marathon’s official website. This applies to both guaranteed and non-guaranteed entrants for the event.

So here are some things to know if you want to apply for entry into the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

GUARANTEED ENTRIES

There are eight ways to get a guaranteed entry for the event next October 8th.

2020 Deferred Entries – Those who decided to defer their entry when the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t take claim it the last two years can still redeem it for 2023.

Charity Entry – Runners can sign up to participate in the event to raise money for a charity, and you can see the list of approved groups by clicking here.

– See the times needed to qualify by age by clicking here. Legacy Finisher – For those who have completed five Chicago Marathons in the last ten years, starting with the 2013 race.

Shamrock Shuffle Legacy Qualifier – Runners get an entry if they’ve run in four or more Shamrock Shuffle events since 2008 and have signed up for the 2023 race.

NON-GUARANTEED ENTRIES

Those who don’t fall into the categories for guaranteed entry can get a spot in the race through a drawing.

Athletes can enter this lottery starting Tuesday with applications being accepted through November 17th at 2 PM.

Only one entry per person will be considered and those who applied will be notified if they got a spot or not on Thursday, December 8th via email.

Those who don’t get in through the lottery still have the option to run for a charity.

See how to enter the lottery by clicking here.