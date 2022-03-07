How to prepare yourself and your child for the end of Daylight Saving Time

CHICAGO, IL – One of the most dreaded times of year is back!

It’s time to move the clocks forward one hour and lose an hour of sleep on Sunday, March 13.

On the bright side, we gain an hour of daylight, but again, we lose an hour of precious sleep.

Adjusting to the time change can be difficult for everyone no matter your age, so WGN News Now spoke to Doctor Innessa Donskoy, Pediatric Sleep Medicine Physician at Advocate Children’s Hospital about making the transition after the time change.

Donskoy said the end of daylight saving time can affect your circadian rhythm which can cause changes in your mental and physical behavior.

She added losing an hour of sleep may seem minimal, but it plays out in the form of increased rates of car accidents, work mishaps, and even medical errors.

Donskoy said people should pretend they are going on a trip one time zone over and wake up fifteen minutes earlier for three to four days prior to the trip.

But for kids, things are a bit different.

Donskoy suggested letting children wake up when they want Sunday morning so they will be sleepy later in the day.

She also said to give them a hearty breakfast and expose them to all the circadian inputs and cues that tell them to start their day because it will set them up for being sleepy later in the evening.

For Donskoy “when” children start the day is where it all begins.

You can hear more in her interview with WGN News Now’s Christine Flores in the video above.