CHICAGO — In less than two weeks Sueños, Chicago’s first ever reggaetón music festival, will be taking over Grant Park on May 28 and May 29.

Headliners include Ozuna, Mike Towers, Farruko El Alfa, J Balvin and Wisin and Yandel.

WGN News Now spoke with Aaron Ampudia, Sueños co-founder, about what festival-goers can expect and how organizers are already making an impact within the community.

“People can expect a really fun Latin festival where you get to enjoy everything about the culture,” said Ampudia. “Whether it’s the music or the food that we’re going to be bringing on site with all the local vendors, drinks like micheladas for everyone 21 and up. It’ll be a cultural festivity.”

On Saturday, May 14, festival leadership announced their first giveback initiative through a grant to support a new Youth Media Center, as well as improvements to the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center (SRBCC). The space will provide an area and equipment to support the creative expression of Latino students in the City of Chicago.

“Every time we get into a city with any festival that we do, we like to add value to the city,” said Ampudia. “We donated $50,000 to the Segundo Ruiz Belvez Youth Media Center. With that they are going to be able to expand all the youth resources in Chicago.”

Aside from purchasing day or weekend passes to the festival, Ampudia says attendees should be ready to have a good time.

“We’ve worked really hard with the city and our partners to have a really fun and safe festival,” said Ampudia. “Chicago will be busy with it being Memorial Day weekend and the weather is looking really nice.”

What to expect:

*Huge Main Stage

*Multiple Bars

*Local Latin Food Vendors

*Ferris-wheel

*Merch

*Free Water Stations

*Art, Activities, and more!

From hotels to parking and airports, the Sueños team has prepared recommendations to help you plan your trip.

A list of afterparties has also been released for fans looking to extend their fun to area bars and music halls.