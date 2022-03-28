CHICAGO — We’re inching closer to Spring which may have you looking for ways to spruce up your home or office with some plants.

But before you jump right in, it’s best to do some research on the type of plant you’d like and the needs it may require.

WGN News Now spoke with Ozzy Gámez, owner of Plant Shop Chicago about all things plants.

For the past 4 years Plant Shop Chicago has been helping customers find the right plants that fit best their lifestyle, environment, schedule, and budget. They’re located in the northside of Chicago, in Albany Park – Mayfair Neighborhood.

Gámez talks about top common mistakes he and his team have seen people do when caring for plants, how to tell the difference between a cactus and a succulent, their various workshops like terrarium, and their Sunday live plant auctions.

Plant Shop Chicago

11:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – Friday

10:00 am – 7:00 pm Saturday

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday

Open seven days a week for in-store, online, pickup, delivery, and shipping.