CHICAGO — From Kim and Kanye to Aaron and Shailene. Celebrity couples and their dysfunctional relationships have been making headlines lately.

But while many people roll their eyes and shake their heads, there are some takeaways or dare we say “lessons” that couples can learn from watching the demise of their relationships.

WGN News Now talked with Stephanie Mintz, a strategic relationship consultant who says you can learn from their mistakes and even develop strategies to help improve your own relationship.

Strategies for Divorcing with Kids/Kim and Kanye as an Example

NPP: Not public, keep it private

NSM: No Social Media

UNU: Uncoupling not Unlinking

NTT: No Tit for Tat

Divorced with kids = Co-parenting/ Married with kids = United Parenting

Tips If You Are Considering a YoYo Relationship/Similar to Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Think about and write down your partner, relationship, future needs and wants.

If you don’t change, your relationship won’t change.

You can’t make someone change or even want to change.

Start fresh the second time.

Strengthen your communication together.

How to Prevent a YoYo Relationship

Spend the time to really get to know someone.

Listen when they give you information and believe them.

Listen to your gut.

