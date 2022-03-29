CHICAGO — In an effort to improve diversity, the NFL is making adjustments to its Rooney Rule.

That’s the rule that requires teams to interview a diverse group of candidates for jobs like coaching and various other positions.

Now, all 32 teams must hire a minority offensive assistant coach for the 2022 season.

Women can now count towards that minority hiring.

And, on top of that, the NFL announced the creation of a six-person advisory committee who will be in charge of reviewing the league’s diversity.

WGN News Now spoke with Elena Armijo, executive in leadership coach, about these changes and what it means for opportunities in a mainly white male dominated league.

Armijo says these changes are going to open the door for women coming up and those who may have been discouraged to start a career in football previously.

“What the NFL is creating is longevity and legacy in what they’ve chosen to do,” says Armijo.

Armijo adds the action is purposeful which will hire, train, and develop people.