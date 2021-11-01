How much candy is too much candy?

Millions of kids are sorting through huge piles of Halloween candy from trick-or-treating over the weekend.

Parents are now asking, “what’s safe to eat, and what isn’t?”.

A pediatrician from Nationwide Children’s Hospital recommends not consuming anything homemade.

But aside from that, he says one day of pigging out on candy isn’t too bad.

The average American eats about 3 and half pounds of candy on Halloween.

Children, on average, consume about 7,000 calories, and the equivalent of 3 cups of sugar.

