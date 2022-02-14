How dependent is Illinois on federal money?

CHICAGO — States send tax dollars to the federal government and get services in return, but not every state is equally reliant on what they get back. Believe it or not, Illinois ranks 47th of 51 for its reliance on federal dollars.

MoneyGeek published a study in February 2022. They analyzed and ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia according to their dependence on the federal government. To reach the results, their team of researchers looked at net benefits individuals and organizations in the state receive, state government revenue from federal sources and GDP per capita. They also took a look at which states received the most money in child tax credits and the state’s general political affiliation to learn more about the factors which contribute to federal dependency.

Here are the top ten states most reliant on money from the federal government.



Rank

State Political

Affiliation Return on

Tax Dollars Fed $$ as a % of State Revenues GDP

(in $M) 1 New Mexico Blue $4.33 25.94% $401,241 2 West Virginia Red $3.74 27.18% $294,837 3 Mississippi Red $3.40 27.10% $456,802 4 Alaska Red $3.19 28.64% $200,987 5 Montana Red $2.25 29.23% $205,955 6 Kentucky Red $2.05 27.77% $840,097 7 Alabama Red $2.46 23.32% $899,482 8 Arizona Red $2.30 24.35% $1,489,844 9 Louisiana Red $1.81 29.07% $967,963 10 Vermont Blue $1.97 24.40% $131,187 Top ten states most dependent on federal dollars

Eight out of the top ten are considered red states, or Republican-leaning. MoneyGeek found Democratic-leaning blue states tend to be wealthier and pay more taxes to the federal government. They also tend to pay higher state taxes and thus have more state-funded government programs. Comparatively, red states often have lower taxes which means similar programs in red states rely more on federal funding.

From a big picture perspective MoneyGeek notes the higher-income states produce the majority of the tax dollars that go into the federal government’s pocket. Thus it is largely the taxpayers in blue states supporting those in red states when it comes to this analysis of federal dollars dependency.

To amplify this contrast, here is the bottom of the list, or rather, the ten states least dependent on federal money.



Rank

State Political

Affiliation Return on

Tax Dollars Fed $$ as a % of State Revenues GDP

(in $M) 42 Colorado Blue $1.14 15.85% $1,560,395 43 Utah Red $1.12 15.74% $779,943 44 California Blue $1.00 16.92% $12,367,486 45 Delaware Blue $0.63 20.39% $302,050 46 Kansas Red $1.24 13.88% $693,193 47 Illinois Blue $0.94 16.54% $3,454,067 48 Minnesota Blue $0.85 16.17% $1,497,407 49 Washington Blue $0.94 14.54% $2,474,820 50 Nebraska Red $0.93 14.33% $515,235 51 New Jersey Blue $0.78 15.43% $2,476,244 Ten states least dependent on federal dollars

As you can see, MoneyGeek’s rankings show seven out of the bottom ten states are Democratic-leaning.

Child Tax Credit Payments by State

When the research team analyzed which states received the most benefit from the child tax credit, they looked at both the total annualized amount and the dollars per capita. The biggest total amounts generally correlated with state population. California received the biggest annualized payments followed by Texas and Florida, the three most populous states. However, according to MoneyGeek demographics show red states tend to have larger families and thus got the most money per capita. Iowa, Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Dakota and Tennessee were the top five, all Republican-voting states.

Methodology and Data Sources

You can see the full dataset and methodology here. MoneyGeek used reporting by the Internal Revenue Service and data from the Treasury Department to do their analysis.